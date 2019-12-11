Excellent ski weekend ahead for the PNW

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Skiers and snowboarders rejoice, Mother Nature will gift our local mountains with the goods come this weekend.

Forecasts have been on par to drop a significant amount of snow throughout the Oregon and Washington Cascades. By Sunday night, new snowfall amounts at elevations above 5,000 feet might need to be measured in feet, rather than inches.

A strong jet associated with a deep upper-level system off the Gulf of Alaska will help funnel moisture into the Pacific Northwest Wednesday evening. Snow levels will hover around 5,000 before dipping to 2,000 feet into the weekend, but the Oregon Cascades will begin collecting heavy snow as early as Wednesday night. In total, portions of the Oregon Cascades could see close to two feet of snow. Mt. Hood likely closer to a foot.





A lot of folks are looking forward to a weekend with improved ski conditions. This new blanket of snow will help to hide the remaining shrubs and rocks still on the runs. However, be mindful of the terrain, stay safe, and follow the rules.

Driving to the mountain resorts may pose issues for some travelers as well. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning from 4 PM Wednesday to 12 PM Friday across the Northern Oregon Cascades for significant snow and windy conditions.

US-26 through Government Camp may see light snowfall accumulations starting Wednesday evening and again on Thursday. Drivers could face wind gusts up to 30 to 45 mph at times.

Make sure to check on road conditions before you go and carry extra supplies in your vehicle should you head up into the mountains.