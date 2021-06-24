Excessive Heat Warning approaching with triple-digits in forecast

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Models for this weekend’s triple-digit heat are starting to trend slightly cooler, but that means 108 instead of 116.

An Excessive Heat Warning will be in place starting Saturday at 10 a.m. for much of the Portland area and nearly the entire western half of Oregon and Southwest Washington through Monday night at 11 p.m., while southern Oregon could see dangerous heat up to 112 degrees from Saturday through Tuesday.

Model ensembles offer better consistency at this time for the Portland metro area, with up to 103 degrees on Saturday, the hottest day being Sunday between 107-109, Monday back to 103, and Tuesday out of the 100s and into the low 90s.

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for other parts of the Pacific Northwest starting Friday at 2 p.m., with an Excessive Heat Warning likely to be issued.

The region has not encountered this kind of heat this early in the year for this duration, meaning we’re likely to shatter records for at least two to three days in the Portland metro region.

Why is this heat dangerous? It’s the long duration, 20-30 degrees above normal temps in a location that’s not accustomed to days of temperatures in the 100s. Furthermore, the lack of overnight relief is troubling, since overnight temps will be in the mid-to-low-70s. Plus, we’re in a severe drought, with portions of Oregon in a drought emergency.

The KOIN 6 Weather Team is still examining the big picture and many of the elements that must come together to create a heatwave are indeed coming together.