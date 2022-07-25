PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Pacific Northwest is heading into another period of extreme heat this week. This will be the second one so far of Summer 2022.

The National Weather Service has issued an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING for the Portland Metro Area, including Vancouver and areas south to Salem. The Western Columbia River Gorge is also included in this warning. That means we can expect very dry conditions, with daytime high temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s.

This EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is expected to start at noon Monday and will be in place through at least 9 p.m. Thursday.

The rest of the region, in Western Oregon and Southwest Washington, with the exception of the coast, is covered by a HEAT ADVISORY.

Central Oregon, Northeast Oregon, and all of Central and Eastern Washington are covered by an EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH. This will be in place from Tuesday morning to Friday evening.

Make sure that you are prepared for this heat.

You, family members with health concerns and pets should all have enough water on a daily basis, have somewhere cool to stay during the heat of the day and have a way to stay cool at night.

Nighttime temperatures are not expected to provide too much relief as they will remain in the mid-60s.

County or Regional cooling centers are likely to open as well.

The hottest days look to be from Tuesday through Thursday.

Triple digit heat is forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday particularly.

There is also a slight potential for some late day thunderstorm activity Wednesday and Thursday. The Coast Range, Cascade Foothills and Cascades look to be the main focus, but do not rule out the possibility of a pop-up storm for the Willamette Valley. This is something we will continue to track this week.

The Washington and Oregon Coasts are NOT included in these advisories. There will still be some marine influence there to provide cooler daytime highs through the week. Daytime highs there will be in the 60s and 70s.

Most forecast models are NOT keeping this heat longer than the majority of the week. Expect some relief by late next weekend.