PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for areas of Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington between Saturday afternoon and Monday evening as temperatures are expected to surpass 90 degrees for the first time this year.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reports that temperatures could reach 95 degrees in the Portland metro area this weekend.

“We continue to crank up the heat to the upper 80s Friday and a stretch of 90-degree days is still likely Saturday through Monday,” Bayern said. “Sunday will bring peak heating as east winds crank. That may be the day that some areas around the metro and valley hit the mid-90s.”

The weekly forecast. (KOIN)





The NWS is reminding residents to take the usual safety precautions in response to the upcoming heat wave.

“Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the NWS said. “Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.”

Temperatures are unlikely to cool down anytime soon. Despite the possibility of showers and thunderstorms on Monday, Bayern forecasts that daily highs will remain in the 80s throughout next week.