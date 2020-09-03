Expect an increase in wildfire smoke the next two days

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A smoky sky is likely in the near future as smoke from California finds a way to the north for the next 48 hours.

We have mostly avoided the smoke from the south in Portland this summer, but it looks like it will find a way to the Willamette Valley Thursday, but more so, Friday. Check out the smoke forecast weather models below, you can see the increase in smoke on Thursday afternoon for counties south of Marion before it moves in by Friday morning for just about all.

This may mean a colorful sunrise, but it may also mean a diminished air quality. Now, most of the smoke should be light and mixed in aloft, but it may cause some issues closer to the surface.

Outside of the wildfire smoke from California, we still have local wildfires that will also be contributing to the smoke impact. The main wildfires that we are dealing with are in the central Cascades, to which you can read about here.

Why the sudden change from no smoke issues in Portland to the potential for smoke? The wind profile aloft is going to be steering that smoke right in our path. High pressure is going to continue to shift to the southeast, eventually bringing a southerly flow to our region.

If you watch the video below, you can see this occurs by the time we get to Thursday afternoon. For the most part, we’ve either had a northwest flow or the wind was pushing the smoke from California to the east. Not only is it going to be a hot and dry week, but now a bit smoky.