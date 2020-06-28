Expect Sunday temps to drop with chance of thunderstorms

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a dry and mild Saturday, Sunday’s temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s with showers from the coast to the Cascades and even on the east side of the state. Plus, there is a slight chance for thunderstorms as well. These will mainly be confined to the Cascades.

This will go down as the 5th cool weekend in a row with measurable rainfall in Portland. All of the hotter weather has occurred on the weekdays, since late May. Kind of odd, but we need the rain as we continue in a regional drought. 

Longer range models show another weak system dropping into the region on Monday night. This may bring a slight chance of a shower to the metro area and along the coast, but that is about it.

The rest of the week looks dry and seasonable, with only a passing shower. I do not see any heatwave coming anytime soon. Temperatures will remain at or just below average (75-80) for this time of the year.

All in all, not a bad forecast at all for late June. An early look at the 4th of July looks dry. 

