Expect the rain to continue Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After going double-digit days without any rain, we have a wet weekend on our hands. Saturday brought the rain and we are back at it on Sunday. Expect rain Sunday morning with more coming later in the day.

With that, temperatures will be cooler on Sunday as well. Average high temperatures are now in the upper 60s, so it’s going to be tough to see the warmer weather return. I think we can kiss the 80-degree days behind.

Let’s get back to the rain, because that is going to be the main story on Sunday. The rain chance is again high around Portland, we will call it a sure shot outcome. It lowers on Monday before we see another wet system move in on Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday starts to dry out and then we bring in dry weather for a stretch of time.

Futurecast has plenty of rain from Eugene to the north. This system is going to gravitate to the north and then eventually droop south as the evening and night comes in Sunday. Notice the wind is also picking up out the southwest come tomorrow afternoon. I fully expect some gusty conditions for the Oregon coast and the Willamette Valley. Right now, there may be gusts over 40 mph for the coast. I would expect something around 25-30 mph or more around the Valley.

Here is a weather graphic that helps show some of the gusty spots for tomorrow. The darker pink and purple shades will be the stronger wind. It seems like it is even possible for some 50 mph wind gusts for parts of the Oregon coast. So do expect some wet and windy conditions Sunday with this area of low pressure that moves in.

Fast forward to Sunday night and this is an idea of the rain totals for the day. As I suggested above, this is going to impact folks to the north more than the south. That goes for central and eastern Oregon communities south of areas like The Dalles and Pendleton. There will not be as much moisture for you folks. The heaviest of the totals for locations like Astoria, Warrenton, and down to the south for Tillamook. Salem north to Portland will probably finish the day around 1/2 an inch or more. It’s possible that Vancouver walks away with even more rain compared to Portland. Stay dry and get all your updates right here.