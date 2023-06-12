PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Monday’s forecast calls for plenty of sunshine in the afternoon as we stay dry and temperatures jump to the upper 80s in Portland. Wind gusts will peak in the late afternoon and early evening as we could see gusts get up to 20 mph around the metro area.

There is thunderstorm potential Monday over the Cascades and to the east of the mountains in our afternoon and evening hours.

Late in the week and into the weekend, there’s a chance for some spotty rain showers in Portland after we stay mainly dry to start the week.

Following Monday’s heat, we’ll see more normal mid-June daytime highs by Wednesday as we get back into the low to mid-70s.