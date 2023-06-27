PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Unusually hot temperatures forecast for the week of July 4th are causing wildfire concerns for local climate experts like Oregon State Climatologist Larry O’Neill.

KOIN 6 Meteorologists forecast that the Willamette Valley’s rising temperatures will hang in the mid 80s this week before reaching the 90s on July 3 and 4.

“Yes, we are expecting fire risk to become elevated in much of Oregon over the next two weeks,” O’Neill said. “The forecasts are suggesting well-above-average temperatures and little chance of any significant precipitation.”

O’Neill said that areas of Northwest Oregon below 4,500 feet of elevation, including the Coast Range, currently have the highest risk of wildfire danger. Other regions with increased wildfire potential include the Blue Mountains in the Northeast and the Ochoco Mountains in Central Oregon.

“The fire risk going into July 4th is not projected to be as high as experienced in 2021 when we had just endured the driest spring in Oregon’s recorded history in combination with the heat dome event,” O’Neill said. “Nonetheless, soil and fuel moisture conditions for much of the state are well-below normal.”

Despite Oregon’s abundant winter snowpack, which has mostly melted away in recent weeks, much of the state remains below or well-below average for long-term precipitation levels dating back to October. May and June of 2023 also ranked among the top 10 driest in recorded history for Western and Northern Oregon. With more unusually hot and dry weather in the extended summer forecast, the National Weather Service said that Oregon’s wildfire concerns are expected to worsen.

“This pattern looks to elevate fire weather concerns down the road as it appears likely there will be a prolonged period of warming and drying of fuels above and inland from the marine layer,” the NWS said in Tuesday’s weather report.