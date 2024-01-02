PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Northwest Oregon is expected to have above-average rainfall and colder-than-average temperatures during the first half of January, according to the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern forecasts that the change in weather is caused by the jet stream dipping into the region, allowing colder air and plenty of storms to flow into the region.

“After a warm and drier finish to the month of December, it looks like the tables will turn,” Bayern said. “For the first half of January, weather models forecast plenty of rainfall in Portland and much colder daytime highs in the 40s.”

An 8 to 10-day outlook shows a higher chance for cooler temperatures and rain in the Western U.S. (Graphics by NOAA)



Rainy, warmer weather is expected in the Pacific Northwest by the end of January.



Bayern said the winter weather should also improve the ailing Cascade snowpack, which is well-below average for the year. An okay, early-season snowpack was building up in the Cascades in late November. However, a Pineapple Express hosed down Oregon’s ski slopes with warm temperature and high-elevation rain in early December.

“This is a welcomed sight for the Cascade mountains,” Bayern said. “We will likely see feet of new snowfall stacking up on Mount Hood and Mount Bachelor in the next week — great news for skiers and snowboarders.”

Overall, the season is expected to finish with warmer than average temperatures and an average amount of rainfall. (NOAA)



While 2024 starts with wintery weather, the region is expected to see above-average temperatures, overall, between January and March due to the El Niño weather pattern lingering in the Pacific, KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart said.

“As January gets underway, Portland typically sees slightly warmer and slightly drier weather conditions,” Cozart said. “It’s not much warmer or much drier, but it’s moving slowly towards a warmer and brighter season.”