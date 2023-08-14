PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This week’s 100-degree temperatures are expected to “stress” the local power grid, heightening the potential for power outages in the region, Portland General Electric warns.

The extreme temperatures and increased demand for power could damage the public utility company’s electrical system, PGE told KOIN 6 News, potentially cutting power to residents relying on electricity to stay cool.

“The high heat means that customers are using more electricity to cool their homes and businesses,” PGE stated in a public announcement Monday morning. “High demand places extra stress on electrical equipment, and that can lead to power outages. That’s why it’s important to be prepared.”

A PGE contract truck on the road restoring power, September 11, 2022 (KOIN)

PGE spokesperson John Farmer said that PGE is encouraging people to limit their power usage between the peak hours of 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The company is also asking that customers be prepared for any unexpected outages. PGE offers the following preparation tips:

Have an outage kit ready.

If you rely on electricity for your health and you are not yet a part of our medical certificate program, call us and we will enroll you.

Have a backup plan to stay cool in case your power goes out, especially if you have medical needs that rely on power.

Consider an emergency cooling center.

Know food safety tips.

Local government agencies are providing cooling shelters around the region as the Willamette Valley braces for multiple days of 100-degree temperatures. PGE recommends these resources as it does not plan to offer any additional assistance to customers if the power goes out.

“Our job is to keep the grid healthy and deliver power,” Farmer said.

During periods of extreme fire weather, PGE will sometimes conduct “public safety power shutoffs” to prevent electrical lines from sparking wildfire disasters. While excessive heat and red flag warnings have been issued for the region, Farmer said that PGE does not plan to implement a “PSPS” during this week’s heat wave.

“We do not anticipate a ‘public safety power shutoff’ in the next few days,” he said.

Portland temperatures are expected to peak around 4 p.m. Monday at 106 degrees. Other areas of the Willamette Valley could see temperatures closer to 110 degrees.