PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sunnier and warmer weather makes a steady return to the Pacific Northwest on Thursday. Temperatures will begin to build on Thursday, records could be threatened by the weekend.

Skies will become mostly clear Thursday as temperatures warm into the upper 70s. This comes as Portland’s average temperature sits in the upper 60s.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s expected high temperature for Thursday, October 5, 2023

High pressure over the western half of the country will help temperatures build through the week’s end. This will keep sunny and more summer-like temperatures over the Pacific Northwest through the weekend.

High pressure builds over the western half of the country, increasing the temperature across the west

High pressure over the west will help increase Portland’s easterly winds. Those winds are known as downslope winds. They typically dry and warm the valley locations when they reach nearly 20-25 mph like they will Friday and Saturday.

As the easterly winds ramp up by the week’s end, records could potentially be tied, if not broken. Saturday’s record high of 83 set back in 2014 could be tied if not surpassed with the forecast high of 82.

Afternoon highs near record-breaking territory this weekend in Portland

These summer-like temperatures aren’t long-lasting. The fall-like temperatures and rain return next week.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland dry, then wet extended forecast

Cooler conditions ramp up with wet weather making a strong return to the forecast through the middle of next week.