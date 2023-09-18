PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The weekend went from still really feeling like summer in Portland to, ‘Oh wait, is it fall now?’ We saw a daytime high of 85 degrees on Saturday, while the mercury only climbed to 75 degrees Sunday afternoon.

Before we move on and talk about more fall-like temps, let’s talk about the record we broke in Portland, Vancouver and Eugene!

Saturday marked 91 days in 2023 where Portland reached at least 80-degrees for its daytime high. Vancouver and Eugene also set new records for the 80-degree mark.

But now we’re looking to those fall feelings! Who else is ready for all the corn mazes and pumpkin-flavored everything!?

Monday, the forecast calls for daytime highs to hover in the low- to mid-70s around the Willamette Valley.

As we continue to see mild temps to start our new week, Portland metro and Southwest Washington could see morning drizzle on Monday. But we aren’t expecting any widespread rain showers. It’ll be more like a few sprinkles if any at all.

Late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning is the next chance for us to see measurable rain. Models are showing less than a tenth of an inch of rain total in the forecast.

Late in the week we look to stay dry and we’ll warm back up into the upper-70s.