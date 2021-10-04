Fall hits the ground running as cool and wet weather arrives

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Fall arrived a few weeks ago but it is already making a major statement.

We’ve had cool rainy days and we’ve had a few brisk mornings. The weekend was a pleasant exception as conditions were just about spot on for early October. The upcoming work week will resemble late-October weather and there isn’t much we can do about it.

Monday is just the transition to the cooler forecast that arrives Tuesday. We can expect clouds in the morning and a filtered sunshine in the afternoon, with the rain holding off for the day.

Expect morning temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s as you leave the house. The afternoon will likely stay in the mid to upper 60s. If we are lucky with the sunshine, we may have a 70-degree temperature around the valley somewhere. You’ll have to head east if you want some of the warmer weather.

Most will have clouds in the forecast today. From the coast to central Oregon, temperatures are going to be about 20 degrees different. There won’t be that much of a range in the morning hours.

Go ahead and swipe through the graphics below now. You can find your zone planner and everything you may want to know about today. In the second “futurecast” graphic, you will notice the rain creeping in at 7:00 p.m. tonight. It shouldn’t reach the coast until overnight or in the early hours of Tuesday. It’s nearing though! The weather pattern shows the area of low pressure associated with that rain. You can spot that with the trough and the blue dip in the jet stream. That is our next disturbance that arrives Tuesday and hangs around midweek.

We’re still waiting on peak leaf colors! That will come soon.