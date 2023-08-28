PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cooler, cloudier, and wetter days are here as Portland nears the first day of meteorological fall.

Portland’s second driest month of the year is quickly coming to and end this week. As of Monday afternoon, Portland’s seen a rain deficit of nearly a half inch for the month of August. Only about a couple of one hundredths of an inch of rain has been measured with more expected to fall by the final day of meteorological summer.

Meteorological seasons are broken down into months. Summer is from June to August and Oregon and Washington are quickly working their way into fall, marked from September 1 to November 30.

Monday morning’s few drops of rain is just the preshow to what’s expected in Portland by Thursday.

Chance of rain remains in the forecast through Friday this week as temperatures fall below normal

Spotty showers are possible throughout the day Tuesday and Wednesday with very little rain accumulation expected across the Pacific Northwest.

Weather pattern change brings cooler, cloudier, and wetter weather back to the Pacific Northwest

A strong dip in the jet stream Thursday will help guide temperatures into the upper 60s. The chance to see widespread rain returns to the region Thursday and makes it feel like an early onset of fall.

Expected rain accumulation across western Oregon and Washington from Monday afternoon to Thursday evening

Not only would this latest round of rain be beneficial to Oregon and Washington’s drought, but it would also help reduce the wildfire threat and the poor air quality seen across the region.

Forecast models have the potential to change in regard to accumulation in the coming days, but a cooler and wetter weather pattern is likely through the end of the week.