PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A mix of sun and clouds will keep temperatures at bay Tuesday. Afternoon highs will remain near normal as Portland prepares for the latest round of summer heat by the end of the week.

Highs will warm into the upper 70s in Portland Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds. The mild and seasonal weather doesn’t last long.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s expected high temperature Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Summer heat will continue to build through the end of the week. Highs will sit as warm as the low 80s Wednesday before 90s return to the forecast Friday.

A series of weak fronts will help keep temperatures mild through the middle of the week. A ridge of high pressure builds over the Pacific Ocean mid-week. That’s where temperatures will begin to warm into the week’s end.

Weak fronts will help keep temperatures mild through the middle week, high pressure brings the heat by Thursday and Friday

Not only will the Pacific Northwest feel warmer weather throughout the week, but dry skies remain as the rain deficit continues to grow.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s extended weather forecast

September is typically Portland’s third driest month of the year. Oregon and Washington’s latest dry weather stint has helped to keep drought across the region.

Portland’s rain deficit keep drought conditions over the Pacific Northwest

These hot and dry conditions could potential increase the wildfire threat through the end of next week.