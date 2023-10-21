PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fall-like temperatures return to the Portland metro area as cloudy skies become more dominated Saturday.

Cloudy skies will help keep temperatures in the mid- to upper-60s Saturday afternoon. A foggy start to the day will transition to overcast skies. Visibility could drop as low as a half mile by sunrise.

A few spotty showers are possible late in the day Saturday, but the forecast remains mostly dry. Only a couple of hundredths of an inch of rain is expected by Saturday night.

Rain accumulation possible late Saturday evening in western Oregon and Washington

A trough of cooler air moves over the Pacific Northwest Sunday. That will help cooler temperatures work their way into the region for the second half of the weekend.

Scattered showers Sunday will be Portland’s next round of measurable rain. Nearly a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain is expected for western Oregon and Washington by Sunday night.

Measurable rainfall expected Sunday as scattered showers return

Slightly drier conditions work their way into the region for the start of the new week.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s most accurate forecast as cooler and wetter weather returns to the Pacific Northwest

Despite slightly drier conditions, temperatures will go from above average last week to below average next week. Afternoon highs will struggle to climb out of the 50s with overnight lows falling to the upper-40s once again.