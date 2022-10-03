PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Outside of an earlier sunset, Monday will be no different than some of our summer afternoons. Where are the cool mornings and crisp evenings? They’re packed away for now as the summer-like temps show up this week.

No changes in the forecast as high pressure keeps pushing the high temperature limits in the Pacific Northwest. Portland is expected to hit the lower- to mid-80s as we start the month very warm and dry. The record high Monday is 86 degrees and the forecast is 84. Now’s a great time to get the house and yard prepared for the rainy season.

The Oregon coast will remain a bit cooler as the marine layer takes over for the morning leaving some cloudy and full of morning fog. Temperatures only in the lower 60s for the coast, similar to the weather on Sunday.

Eventually that cooler marine air will reach the Willamette Valley, but that doesn’t arrive until Tuesday morning. That may lead to a cloudy start Tuesday, with pleasant temperatures by afternoon. Expect the week to be warmer than normal and mainly dry (coastal showers Tuesday AM).