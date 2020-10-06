Fall storm season is right around the corner

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Just around the corner is the fall storm season. We aren’t fully committed yet, but we may be getting closer this weekend.

Tuesday is actually going to be the warmest and sunniest day of the week, so there is no issues just yet. You’ll wake up with a few clouds, but there will be fewer clouds than the last few mornings. Temperatures hitting the upper 70s under a mostly sunny sky with a light breeze. Count on it being nearly 10 degrees above our average for October 5.

With that, we are still tracking the rain this weekend. Clouds roll in by Thursday, but the moisture doesn’t quite arrive until late Friday, early Saturday. It is almost a sure shot that we all have rain on Saturday, with a classic atmospheric river setting up and pointing at the Pacific Northwest (PNW). Right now, we may have another plume of moisture arrive later in the day Sunday, bringing additional rain.

Here is an idea of that ribbon of moisture using our precipitable water weather model. The light blue stream is connecting with the PNW by Friday night. The Oregon coast will start picking up that moisture then and it will move inland overnight Friday to Saturday. This forecast still may change a bit, but it is looking more and more likely that it arrives late Friday. I believe the wettest part of the weekend is going to be Saturday morning.

This is another weather model that is taking the moisture and incorporating wind. This is a view of that atmospheric river hitting areas of the PNW by Saturday. That stream of runs deep! This system is likely going to continue for most of the day on Saturday. High pressure has that moisture riding over the top and then curving north right to areas of Oregon.

Lastly, I want to stress that we are getting closer to daylight saving time coming to an end. We will see our sunset drop to times that are earlier than 5 PM. That is going to be tough to swallow, but it’s that time of the year. Notice by December first it is somewhere around 4:30 PM.

With all that in mind, here is a look at the sunset from Monday. It should be a nice sunset for your Tuesday as well. By Thursday and Friday, we will most likely be too cloudy to have views like that.