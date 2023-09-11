Clouds seen over Portland on Friday morning. The sun is expected to break through the clouds later this afternoon. (KOIN 6 weather cam)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Who is ready for mild temperatures following our weekend in the mid to upper 80s?!

It sounds like many of you out there are ready for it to feel more like fall around Portland metro and you’re in luck on Monday. Well, maybe it’s not really going to feel like fall yet, but at least it’ll be a bit cooler and we’ll see plenty of clouds to start our day.

Portland’s forecast calls for a high of 75 degrees on Monday with mostly cloudy skies until around dinner time when we’ll start to see a few sun breaks.

Fall weather is what a majority of people are craving right now according to a recent twitter poll conducted by the NWS of Portland:

Rain Chances

Light rain is possible for parts of the Oregon coast Monday morning. No measurable rain is expected for the Willamette Valley, but there could be a brief drizzle here or there Monday morning. So around the valley, some of us could see a trace of rain.

Looking at the long-term rain chances for Portland, it’s not until next Monday, Sept. 18 that rain chances increase. That’s when we’ll see a possibility of isolated showers.

Temps build this week

The mild temps will remain through midweek. But then a big warming trend is expected late in the week across Portland.

Stay with KOIN 6 News for all your weather details.