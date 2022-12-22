PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With severe winter weather hitting the Portland metro area, many local streets are currently closed while crews attempt to clean up downed trees and power lines.

SE 57th Avenue, between Mitchell and Steele streets, is closed due to trees on the road.

SE Woodstock Boulevard, between 28th and 32nd avenues, and NE 22nd Avenue between Weidler Street and Broadway were closed Thursday morning due to a downed tree — both reopened around 1:45 p.m.

SW Walker Road is closed between SW Canyon Road and SW 103rd Avenue due to at least three broken power poles and fallen trees, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

A couple in Portland told KOIN 6 that they thought an earthquake was happening, but really a tree had just fallen onto their roof.

“We were just hanging out, thought it was an earthquake, and came out and found a tree in our roof, joking around it was the big one in Portland, so, yea, so was relieved it’s just a tree,” said William Allen, one of the residents of the house.

In Troutdale, SE Stark Street was closed between SE Kerslake and SE 35th Street — the street reopened just after 2:15 p.m. In Northwest Portland, NW Brooks Road is closed between NW Skyline and NW Kaiser Road due to downed trees and power lines, officials say.

The road closure at SW Leahy Road and SW Vintner Drive in Washington County is due to a downed power line.