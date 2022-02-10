False spring in full force as we finish the week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We are just one day away from the spring 60s, but temperatures are still looking quite warm Thursday.

We will have patchy fog in the morning and a few low clouds, but we’ll be back to the sunshine by the afternoon. This has seriously been a week of rerun forecasts, with little change occurring in Portland and surrounding communities.

We’ve already had some signs of the 60s in the southern valley the last few days. Salem hit the lower 60s on Wednesday! We shouldn’t hit that mark in Portland on Thursday, but we will have highs warming to the mid 50s. It will be a great day to get a bike ride in or to go for a run.

You can swipe through the graphics below to get a visual idea of the forecast. Futurecast is advertising valley fog through the 8 a.m. hour. You may have some mist out near Astoria. Sunshine should help dissipate the valley fog by mid-day. Temperatures start warming from that point on.

We should have another lovely sunset in the cards later Thursday night. Rain isn’t in the forecast until Valentine’s Day.

Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s to start Thursday. It won’t be too cold at this time. Most morning temperatures should be close to the average outside of central Oregon that may be running warm. There will be a handful of 60s in the forecast by the afternoon.

Temperatures may even start to push 70 degrees for central Oregon down near Bend. On Wednesday, the Dalles hit 65 and Madras topped off in the mid 60s too. We may start to see some record breaking temperatures Thursday, but more likely on Friday and Saturday.

This is all because of the massive ridge of high pressure that is building. That ridge will stay put until it settles south on Sunday night. You can read more about what this means for the Super Bowl this weekend.