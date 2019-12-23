Family time for the holidays? Here is your travel forecast

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Who is ready to see some family and enjoy some time together? Well, you need to get there somehow and if you’re going to do some traveling on the major routes this week or some less-traveled roads, you may come across a few spots that could slow you down. The highest concern for travel will be a few snowy passes, although minor, and then a few wet roads.

If you’re traveling north or south on I-5, you’ll only have to worry about some wet conditions come Tuesday evening. A very weak front will produce a few showers, but overall, it should be a dry week for easy travel (besides traffic). I-84 through the Gorge will be mainly dry this week. If that weak front can hold together Tuesday night, it may produce a few snowflakes for OR-35 and higher elevations of Hood River.

As I mentioned, the mountain passes may see some minor accumulation Monday and then again come Tuesday night. From that point on, it does look to be dry until potentially late weekend on Sunday. It doesn’t hurt to prepare for a little snow and to keep your car stocked with all the necessities.

Check out our graphic that takes multiple winter weather parameters into play (snow, ice, wind, etc.) and creates a scale for winter weather travel. The forecast is calling for very little travel concerns across the United States for the exception of a few spots through the Rockies and other local thoroughfares. At this time, the weather looks to be accommodating for most travel. The thing that will likely slow you down this year will be the number of people traveling and the airport lines.