Record snow in Downtown Portland as seen by KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart in February of 2023. (KOIN 6)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon, Washington and most of Idaho can expect “seasonably cold, wet” weather for the 2023-2024 winter, the Farmers’ Almanac announced in its latest extended forecast.

This prediction includes plenty of snow for the entire West Coast, the publication says.

“An unusually snowy and wet winter is predicted for the Pacific Northwest,” the Farmer’s Almanac announcement states. “Should an El Niño materialize, it could direct the subtropical jet stream into California, translating into copious amounts of rain and snow across the entire Southwest.”

In 2022, the Farmer’s Almanac predicted an early winter in 2022 with “brisk, normal precipitation.”

For 2024, the publication states that the second week of January will be stormy, snowy and wet along the Pacific Coast.

Western mountains, including the coastal ranges, are predicted to be packed with mountain snow by early February.