PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Heavy snowfall and ice across the region has left thousands without electricity Thursday morning.

As of 4:50 a.m., Portland General Electric crews are racing to restore power to more than 6,800 customers spanning from the Portland metro to the Salem area.

PGE lists two large outages in Portland, one in the Northwest due to fallen trees on power lines and another larger outage is reported in the West Sylvan Hills area. Crews are investigating what prompted the second outage.

Almost 2,000 PGE customers in the Newberg area are also in the dark. It’s unclear what exactly caused this loss of power.

Meanwhile, more than 1,200 Pacific Power customers are without electricity as of 4:50 a.m. Pacific Power says crews are dealing with multiple outages scattered in and around Lincoln City.

In Washington state, Clark Public Utilities is only listing half a dozen outages.

Stick with KOIN 6 for continuing coverage.