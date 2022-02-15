February’s full snow moon will be battling the overnight clouds

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The second full moon of the year will be showing up late tonight into Wednesday morning.

The moon will rise this evening, showing off close to midnight, before setting early Wednesday. The moon will be below the horizon by the time the moon’s face reaches full illumination. That means you will have to try to catch it tonight or early tomorrow.

The full moon this month is called the snow moon. It usually represents the winter month that brings in plenty of snow. For Portland, we have an average of 1.1 inches of snow in the month of February from 1940 to 2019. You can find a list of the full moon names in the graphic below. The next full moon up to bat is going to be the full “worm” moon in March.

Will the forecast call for some broken clouds and availability for photos? If you have a little luck, you may find a slot in the sky that will show the beaming moon.

The best bet for the clear view is east of the mountains tonight. If you’re west of the Cascades, you’re going to find some success east of the coast range. There may be some spots out near Hillsboro or over in the Bethany region just west of the hills. By morning as the moon is nearing 100 percent, the clouds will take over for just about everybody west of the mountains. You will have to journey to central Oregon to get a view of the moon. The morning hours may even bring in some light rain for the Willamette Valley and areas of the Gorge.

Swipe through the graphics below to get an idea of the cloud and rain forecast for tonight and Wednesday morning.

