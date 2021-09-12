Feeble front brings morning clouds to Oregon on Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – One of those feeble summer fronts is going to offer up morning clouds on Sunday. A drop of rain may fall, but locations around Portland should be dry.

With clouds in the forecast, you can expect less sunshine in the morning. More sunshine coming in the afternoon as the weak disturbances clears the Willamette Valley. Sunshine will show up for the Oregon coast first, before breaking out around the valley in the afternoon. It’s more than possible this happens before noon.

Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to start Sunday morning. Afternoon high temperatures in the mid 70s from Vancouver south to Salem. It’s possible that we hit the upper 70s if we clear the clouds out quicker.

Those of you spending the afternoon at the coast can expect highs in the lower to mid 60s. Temperatures should be around 5 degrees cooler Sunday than Saturday afternoon. We are expecting some high thin clouds from the decaying front east of the Cascades by the afternoon. The wind may also pick up for The Dalles and out to Pendleton. There are no weather alerts this morning for that region. We will call it a breezy afternoon.

Go ahead and cycle through the slideshow below to get a visual idea of the weather story for Sunday. You can even find an extended forecast with the weather headlines on the final graphic. We almost hit 90 degrees last week, but we are going to be far from that this week.

Fall is starting to sneak into the forecast. This is evident later in the work week.