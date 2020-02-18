Feeling the spring fever yet? Patience may be your best bet

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Spring fever yet? You may want to grind out a few more weeks of winter before you start hoping for an early spring.

Although we are seeing more sunshine and a sunset that keeps getting later and later, our temperatures still will take some time to warm. We’ve been getting the question, “When do we start seeing 70-degree temperatures?” If you were hoping it was going to be soon, we still have a little over a month before we tend to see 70 degrees in the forecast.

If you’re a wishful thinker, we have technically recorded a 70-degree day in February, which also happens to be the earliest on record in Portland. That date was Feb. 28, 1968; it also hit 75 degrees downtown that day. If you’re more of the pessimistic type, there have been years that we haven’t recorded a 70-degree day until May! The latest on record in Portland was just a few years back, coming in at 70 degrees on May 8, 2017.

Last year, we hit that magical number on March 19, which was a Tuesday (not nearly as fun as falling on the weekend). In the meantime, you can enjoy the idea that this is a leap year and we can celebrate an extra day at the end of the month.

Are you a Leap Day baby? I always thought that would be a neat birthday. There are a few interesting pieces to our Leap Day weather stats in Portland. Such as, we’ve recorded a trace of snowfall on a Leap Day back in 2012 and we don’t have an average for that day when it comes to rain (it’s not recorded). We do have some additional stats for that day, such as the average high (54) and low (37). How about the most rain? In 2016 we collected at the Portland airport .32 inches of rain. We have a record high of 68 (1968) and a record low of 29 (1960).

What you can do for now, that may hype you up for spring also keep you in the mood for winter, is grab a spring skiing pass up on the mountain! Those are now available and there is plenty of snow to enjoy with more in the forecast next weekend.