Feels like June again

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sunny and 70’s again – a phrase I have not used in seven months. Today may very well be a couple degrees warmer this afternoon compared to Wednesday’s high of 73 degrees at PDX.

An offshore flow, wind from the east, can help drive temperatures up under these conditions. Easterly winds will linger today but likely not for long. An onshore flow, wind from the west, returns by the evening. As a result Friday will be a little cooler, windy, cloudier.

In the meantime, there’s not a lot of mixing between layers of the atmosphere happening at the moment. Air quality has been in the moderate category since last night for some of our valley locations. As wind speed and direction changes, we expect the AQI, air quality index, will reflect that change.

Saturday was the one day we expected some rain as this dominant ridge of high pressure flattened a bit. Looks like afterall, this will mainly be a wet, cold weather event for folks in far north eastern Oregon, Idaho and Montana. Easter Sunday should see mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 60’s.

Here are your forecast temperatures for today. Across the state we’ll have unlimited sunshine.

Look at all that wet weather overtaking the southwest. You might say we switched places with our sunnier counterpart. There are a plethora of watches and warnings across central and southern California: Winter Storm Warning, Flood Advisory, Flash Flood Watch, and a Winter Weather Advisory.

Look at the almanac from yesterday. There were no records broken but the temperature was certainly above normal at 73 degrees. We have seen much warmer conditions in the past. The record high for Wednesday stands at 83 degrees (2016).