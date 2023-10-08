PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The final round of summer heat is likely Sunday in Portland and across the Pacific Northwest as highs return to the 80s.

Sunny skies will help warm temperatures back into the low-80s Sunday afternoon, That would give Portland its fourth 80°F day in the month of October this year.

No records are expected to be broken Sunday, but highs will sit over 10°F above normal. That all comes to an end as Oregon and Washington prepares for its next fall storm. A cold front will swing through the area early Monday morning.

This could leave migraine sufferers vulnerable as the pressure drops along with temperatures and rain for the start of the new week.

Cooler temperatures will remain over the region through Wednesday.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s most accurate weather forecast as rain returns to the region for the start of the new week

Slightly drier and warmer temperatures will return to the Pacific Northwest by Thursday.