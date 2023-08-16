PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of record-breaking heat is possible Wednesday as the triple-digit heat adds up to four days in Portland.

The record for August 16 sits at 102 degrees, but Wednesday afternoon’s high will hit at least 100. This week, Portland’s already seen the hottest August day on record with Monday’s temperature of 108 degrees.

Near record-breaking heat likely for western Oregon Wednesday, August 16, 2023

This latest stint of excessive heat comes to an end Thursday. Above average highs will still remain Thursday, but will be nearly five to 10 degrees cooler than earlier in the week. This cooling trend continues into the weekend as a trough moves overhead. The jet stream will dip south, helping to drop both highs and lows into the weekend.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s latest cooling trend this weekend

Despite slightly cooler conditions returning to the region, the fire threat remains high. Dry lightning keeps the new wildfire potential elevated for the southwestern locations of Oregon. Thankfully, winds will begin to push wildfire smoke east and out of Portland throughout the day. Air quality will continue to improve through the rest of the week.

Lightning keeps the wildfire threat high across the region as smoky skies slowly clear

The wildfire threat isn’t expected to diminish until the rainy season begins. There is a chance to see more clouds and a few light rain showers by the start of next week.