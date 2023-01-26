PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — All good things must come to an end. The dry and mild stretch of weather we’ve seen as of late is no exception.

Temperatures will continue to sit in the mid to upper 40s from the coast to the foothills of the Cascades Thursday. Clouds will become more abundant after a layer of morning fog.

Air stagnation advisories come to an end Friday. Oregon and Washington’s latest system Friday will help mix out stagnant air and drop temperatures. Rain chances return to the region early Friday morning.

Portland’s extended forecast

Temperatures will begin to cool Saturday evening as lingering rain showers could turn to snow flurries.

Bone-chilling temperatures find their way back into the valley locations Sunday and morning. Daytime highs will struggle to climb above freezing despite sunny skies.

Portland’s top five coldest temperatures ever recorded

No record-cold temperatures are expected to be broken this weekend. However, Portland has seen some of its coldest temperatures of all time at the end of January and begging February. So, this week and next is typically Oregon and Washington’s cold part of the year.