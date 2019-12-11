Final Full Moon of the decade arrives Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – This is it, folks! We are a few weeks away from 2020 and we will be taking in our last full moon of the decade on Wednesday night. This also means winter is right around the corner because it is the last full moon before the winter solstice on Dec. 21.

The full moon rises in the northeastern horizon at 4:23 p.m., and sunset will be at 4:27 p.m. According to Jim Todd of OMSI, the moon will be above the famous winter constellation of Orion, the Hunter. This will also be impressive because come 12:46 a.m., the moon will be 65 degrees above the southern horizon, its highest altitude for the year. During the summer the full moon will typically be lower on the horizon and during the winter the moon will be higher, making this the best full moon capture.

How about the forecast? Unfortunately, it’s going to be a toss-up with clouds and a bit wet heading into Wednesday night. If we are lucky we will have some areas that clear out enough to snag some photos heading into the morning hours Thursday. The moonset time is 8:06 a.m.

Here are the “Cloudcast” graphics, determining visibility for the morning hours. The higher resolution models are actually more favorable for better visibility, however, my personal forecast is leaning towards the Cloudcast with the “ECMWF” model. I believe more fair visibility is likely after a wet forecast this evening/tonight.