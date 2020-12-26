Final weekend of 2020 puts a hush on winter weather

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – This is our final weekend of 2020 and we are going to spend it like most December weekends, with a little bit of rain and temperatures in the 40s.

We did have an exciting Christmas day with folks bringing in snow through the Gorge and areas of the basin. However, this weekend should slow the winter weather down and bring in some dry time to enjoy the outdoors. Temperatures Saturday should reach the upper 40s. We will start the morning pretty mild with warmer air already here. Sunday should be completely dry with more sun and highs in the upper 40s too.

As far as the rain goes, showers will start the day. Light snow for the Cascades, moderate snow for the mountains to the east. Conditions dry up quickly by mid-day with a window of passing clouds and sun. A weak disturbance comes crashing in Saturday night around dinner for the coast, but after in the valley. That system is out of here by Sunday.

Clicking through the slideshow below, you can get a good idea of how the forecast is going to shape up Saturday and where you’ll have to worry about the rain. The morning hours may still bring in the winter weather for Hood River and communities east, but it slows down by the afternoon. Weather models have that second disturbance arriving around 8 PM. This is all starting to dry up after midnight Saturday heading into Sunday morning.

As that morning batch of moisture moves through, this is when there may be some residual snow in the Gorge. Models still projecting about a half an inch around Hood River by morning. This is likely going to be a wintry mix with snow, freezing rain and sleet. This may lead to icy conditions for travel in the morning.

We should have back-to-back dry days on Sunday and Monday. We are going to gear up for another round of moisture on Tuesday and Wednesday. Potential for colder air arriving Tuesday night, leading to lower snow levels and snow in areas of the valley (500′ and above). We will watch those weather models as the new weeks starts.