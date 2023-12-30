PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a busy year of weather, the Portland area sees above average and mostly dry weather conditions for the final days of 2023.

A few scattered showers are possible for parts of western Oregon and Washington Saturday. Afternoon highs will remain above normal with temperatures sitting nearly 10 degrees above average.

Rain accumulation Saturday will be limited if any. A few stray showers are possible through the day with very little in way of soaking conditions. Some weather models are putting rainfall totals closer to a quarter-of-an-inch where the chance of seeing that much is slim. A tenth-of-an-inch is more in the realm of possibility.

The final day of 2023 brings slightly cooler conditions, but more sunshine. These mild conditions will carry over through the evening hours. That’s where those celebrating the start of 2024 will see chilly, but above average temperatures that late into the evening.

This drier and mild weather pattern doesn’t last long into 2024. Slightly cooler conditions are expected to return by Tuesday.

Scattered showers also become more frequent as the first week of the new year moves forward. The best chance to see widespread and heavy rain will come at the end of the week.