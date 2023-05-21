PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’ve been waiting for daytime highs to return to normal in Portland and up and down the Willamette Valley, the wait is over.

Starting Sunday and through the start of our workweek, we’ll be hovering right at our average high for this time of year — 70 degrees. Yet as the weather pattern changes ushering in cooler temps around the Pacific Northwest, we’ll still stay mostly dry in PDX.

The coast, however, could see some drizzle Sunday and Tuesday.

In Eastern Oregon, there is still thunderstorm potential for the remainder of this weekend with possible hail and strong winds.

Then as we start to get used to late spring temperatures, our daytime highs will begin to climb back above normal for this time of year starting mid-week.