Finishing February, still waiting for spring to show up

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The spring flowers are thinking about it, however, our weather isn’t showing any major signs of a warming.

Sunday is going to be a typical end of February day. Clouds in the morning with a chance for a light drizzle or patchy shower but that should come to an end quickly. Temperatures starting in the lower 40s around Portland, so it won’t be a major chill. I think we could all use some sunshine, but it won’t necessarily be sunny Sunday. We may have a few fortunate sunbreaks in the second part of the day.

Here is an idea of the morning temperatures across the region. Portions of central Oregon may start near freezing, but most in the lower 40s. With the clouds hanging around through the night and no real cold air mass moving our way, temperatures aren’t going to drop all that much. It will be pretty clear to start the day over near Deschutes county, so a chill will be in the air.

How about the afternoon? Weather models are trying to push areas like Eugene up to the mid to upper 50s. It will be cooler to the north, crossing over the river into Washington, most daytime highs in the lower 50s. Notice that it is still nice and cool for the mountain ranges, leaving plenty of opportunity for more snowfall for the ski resorts with each round of moisture we get. this week (not nearly as much as last week).

The moisture for Sunday morning is not very rich. The Oregon coast may start with some light patchy showers or just some light drizzle. Notice the clear conditions there for central Oregon to start the morning. Take that sunshine in!

Portions of the Blue mountains may have some snow in the morning, too. With the limited moisture, we shouldn’t have much going on Sunday after the morning hours. If you check out the next graphic in the slideshow, you can see how it just dries up by the evening. This is when we have the best chance for broken clouds and I believe a nice sunset.

All of the leftover moisture will remain up near the Olympic Peninsula.

So when is spring going to show up? We have mild conditions moving in on Thursday. Temperatures trying to reach the lower 60s. We still have to wait some time, as the early part of March looks below average.