Finishing March on a rainy note

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Any little bit of light rain you run into this morning is just an introduction ahead of a cold front arriving this weekend. Otherwise the valley will be largely dry to start off the day. Better chance of rain at the coast for the first half of the day. Scattered rain takes over the valley by the afternoon.

Wind: Where has the wind been hiding? Well it’s been very light in the Willamette Valley the last few days. What’s next? Northwest winds increase today for the eastern end of the gorge near The Dalles, gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. At the coast you’ll be dealing with a south wind, gusts to 25 mph. A small craft advisory in effect until 5pm Saturday, south wind with gusts up to 35 mph just offshore. Steep, turbulent seas expected, 5 to 6 feet.

Wet weather is with us for the next six days. Highs only reach the low to mid 50’s. Normal high at PDX for the end of March is 58 degrees. Snow levels will be near 3,000′ today, increasing to 4,000′ by Sunday. Snow accumulations start out minimal, but weekend snow totals could be close to 5 -6 ” over the passes by Sunday.

Forecast rain totals for today, likely less than ¼ inch for the valley. Slightly more rain expected for the coast, up to .30″. Not expecting anything to measure east of the Cascades today. Wet weather broadens to eastern Oregon by Sunday.

Could we use more rain? Oh you betcha! The cylinder in the middle represents our month to date rainfall. At PDX we have 1.56″ so far. Normally though it would be 3.15″ by now. Rain totals for the water year? We have measured 18.11″ at PDX. We are waaaayyyy behind. Normal water year to date is 25.81″. I can pretty much guarantee you we are not going to see 7″ of rain in the next few days. At best, we could get 1″ to 1.5″.