More rain, less sunshine Sunday for Portland metro

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It was nice to have some sunshine on Saturday, but we can’t count on much to wrap up the weekend. Expect mostly cloudy conditions by morning with rain hitting some areas harder than others. There will be a rather moderate rain shadow for the valley, so the heaviest of the rain will fall for the Oregon coast and for the the Cascade foothills. I wouldn’t rule out light rain for the valley in the morning. We are likely going to wrap up the day around .20″ for Portland, some higher totals likely scattered about. It will slow down by evening, with the small potential for a broken cloud around Portland. The rain chance decreases during the day.

I mentioned that it has been a cloudy stretch this February. Most days this month have been cloudy. If you do find some sunshine this week, make sure you are soaking it up, it just hasn’t been around much. You can see in the cloudcast that we are likely going to add another cloudy day to the tally for the month. With the onshore flow cranking, we just have too much coming our way to stay dry and sunny.





We know the rain is coming but we also have plenty of snowfall for the mountains until it tapers of Sunday evening. A winter weather advisory is in place until 4 p.m. on Sunday with expectations of 6 to 12 inches. The snow level will be as low as 1,500 to 2,000 feet Sunday morning. The higher totals will be above 5,000 feet, with the ski resorts collecting some fresh snow to enjoy. It may be a bit breezy, so if you’re thinking about heading up, be prepared for snow and wind. The mountains over on the east side of the state should have some good snowfall too. Government camp picking up around 3 to 4 inches tomorrow.

Speaking of wind, it’s going to be running out of the southwest tomorrow and it may even get pretty gusty out there. It will start strong and it may settle a bit during the day but it will ramp back up at night. Notice the wind gusts Sunday night around the mid to upper 20s. I don’t believe the wind will get much stronger than 30 mph or so, but with all the power issues, hopefully we don’t have any additional impacts. There will be some wind on Tuesday too. Everything slows down on Wednesday.