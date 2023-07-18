A red flag waring is in effect for the Willamette Valley Tuesday afternoon. (NWS)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for the Willamette Valley Tuesday from Portland to Cottage Grove.

Fire danger is considered high in the region due to 10 to 25-mph northerly winds and a low relative humidity below 20%. The warning is in effect from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread, which may threaten life and property,” the NWS stated in its advisory. “Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended.”

Hotter weather is in the weekly forecast before temperatures cool down this weekend. (KOIN 6)

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern predicts that local temperatures will spike Wednesday, reaching a high of 93 degrees. Conditions are expected to cool down heading into the weekend with temperatures in the mid 80s.

“I don’t think we can ask for a better summer weather pattern here in the PNW,” Bayern said. “So enjoy the week ahead.”