Fire danger up Monday with an increase in lightning

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We know the heat is here, but what about the rain?

Well, there isn’t going to be much of that but there is some moisture seeping north into the atmosphere that will lead to lightning for areas of central and eastern Oregon. It’s going to be that heightened risk of lightning and gusty conditions that may lead to the start of a wildfire or rapid fire spread for those that are already burning. Locations that are most at risk are Klamath and Lake counties. However, these patterns tend to bring a few storms farther north to Deschutes and Jefferson counties.

Let me show you a weather model that is displaying those thunderstorms on Monday afternoon. They will be isolated and they mostly stay to the south through the day. These storms shouldn’t pass over the Cascades to the Willamette Valley at this time. This will mainly be for those counties under the Red Flag Warning above. That Red Flag Warning or Fire Weather Warning is in effect from Monday afternoon to Tuesday night.

That moisture was already creeping up to Oregon as of late Sunday night. A few late night lightning strikes were even spotted before 11 PM. This moisture is mainly mid-level moisture, which means we may be battling with some dry lightning with this event. It’s too dry near the surface, which leads to evaporation and little moisture impacting the surface.

Around Portland, we haven’t had measurable rain since July 7. We are pushing almost 20 days of no rain. Portland is sitting at .05″ as of July 27 and the next chance for rain is Friday morning to wrap up the month. It’s likely going to be a dry finish to the month of July.