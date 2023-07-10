PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Lightning is bringing a heightened risk of fire danger to parts of the Pacific Northwest on Monday, officials caution.

Erratic 40-mph winds, low humidity, moderate drought conditions and an “abundant” amount of lightning strikes are forecast to create especially hazardous wildfire conditions in areas of the Kittitas and Yakima Valleys, the lower Columbia Basin, the east slopes of the Washington Cascades and the Washington side of the Blue Mountains Monday, the National Weather Service warns. Isolated, less-frequent thunderstorms will also be possible in areas of Northern Oregon.

The latest drought conditions in the Pacific Northwest. (U.S. Drought Monitor)

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reports that lightning strikes have already been recorded around Washington state.

“There has been lightning activity across the northwest this morning as thunderstorms work into Central and Eastern Washington,” Bayern said. “A red flag warning is in place for high fire danger until 8 p.m. Monday. Lightning-caused wildfires and gusty winds are the main concern.”

The risk for wildfire is high in Washington and some areas of Oregon Monday. (KOIN 6)

Meteorologist with Seattle’s National Weather Service office Kirby Cook told KOIN 6 News that dozens of lightning strikes have been recorded in the region since 7 a.m. While lightning strikes are fairly unpredictable, Cook said the highest chance of lightning strikes is expected in Washington’s Cascades this afternoon as temperatures warm up.

In the Seattle area, these strikes are expected to occur east of the Cascades north of Interstate-90.

“As we often see with the afternoon heating, it does look like the instability will increase through the afternoon,” Cook said. “For the Cascades, that will be the peak period we are expecting.”