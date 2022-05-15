PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After finally breaking the 70s again on Saturday (fifth time this year), we are going to be real close Sunday for making it two days in a row. It would be the first time this year.

It is definitely going to be a nail-biter, as temperatures hover right around the upper 60s to 70 degrees. If we don’t manage to make it, we will get this marked off the spring list eventually.

You’ll wake up to some clouds, with temperatures already in the lower to mid 50s. The clouds are the main subject today. They will limit our temperatures from cooling too much in the morning. They will potentially limit our success to hit 70 Sunday afternoon. They may squeeze out some rain. They also are likely going to cut our view for the full moon and lunar eclipse Sunday night. Read more about that in the story linked below.

I mentioned that those clouds Sunday may release some rain. We are expecting some scattered showers in the vicinity. Those will likely occur late morning through the early afternoon. The greatest threat for showers will be in southwest Washington and into areas of Washington Vounty.

If you’re in the northern Willamette Valley, be prepared for a passing shower. If you’re heading to the Hillsboro Hops game or just thinking about getting out around Portland, you may find a safety net with the helping material of a rain jacket. If not, you may get lucky out there and avoid any rain.

Sun breaks will take over in the late afternoon and evening hours. This is when our temperatures will start to jump to near or potentially over 70 degrees. Clouds returning by night,

The Oregon coast will remain the cool spot across the state. Highs will be warmest across the Lower Columbia Basin Sunday afternoon.