First day of April: Wet, cold weather

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s April 1st and there’s no way, we would never, ever, ever pull an April fool’s joke.

It’s going to be sunny with highs in the mid 90’s. Ok, if you just raised your eyebrows you know our forecast is quite the opposite: cold and wet with a chance for thunderstorms by midday to afternoon. Daytime highs: upper 40’s. It will be a cooler feeling morning for some with freezing levels near 1,500′ to 2,000′. Expect another round of active weather today – scattered showers and isolated t-storms that could deliver heavy downpours, hail, lightning. Highs will remain below normal again, in the upper 40’s. Wind will be predominately from the SSW today 10 – 15 mph.









Our winter weather advisories from yesterday have since expired but snow will still accumulate over mountain passes this morning and this week. With over two feet of snow in the last 3 days for places like Timberline, you can expect snow packed roads. Don’t get yourself stuck on some off-road trail.

If you are hoping for a warm day, well maybe not 90’s warm, but warmer than 49 degrees you are in luck and that’s no joke. Next Monday and Tuesday a ridge of high pressure may be able to bust up the rainy, cold parade. If that is the case highs may reach almost 60.