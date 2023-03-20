PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cooler temperatures and rainy weather returns to Portland for the first official day of spring, with afternoon highs nearly 10 degrees below normal.

Spring officially arrives in Oregon at 2:24 p.m.

Monday’s highs in the upper 40s will feel even cooler after coming down from Portland’s warmest day of the year Saturday when temperatures climbed into the upper 60s.

Portland’s temperature trend over the next week showing below average temperatures expected Thursday and Friday

Spotty rain showers will continue periodically throughout the day for western Oregon and Washington. Rain accumulation will near a tenth of an inch for valley locations Monday. Rain totals will be closer to a quarter of an inch along the coast.

Western Oregon and Washington’s forecast rain totals for Monday, March 20, 2023

Sunday and Monday’s rainfall will help put a damper on the recent spike in pollen. Pollen counts will decrease briefly Monday as skies start to dry and warm Tuesday and Wednesday.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s allergy forecast as rain chances increase Monday

Portland’s latest warming trend will be short-lived. Another rain system moves in Wednesday. That will drop average temperatures to below normal conditions by Thursday. Afternoon highs will struggle to make it into the upper 40s Friday and Saturday.

Portland’s extended forecast this week

Snow elevations will also begin to fall through the week’s end. No snow is expected at the valley floor, but snow elevations could near 1,000 feet by Friday morning.