PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s a foggy and cool start to the winter season in Portland. The next round of rain and snow returns to the Pacific Northwest Friday.

Reduced visibility will start the day across Portland as fog is slow to clear. Visibility could drop as low a quarter mile in some locations. lingering fog will likely keep temperatures cooler, but still mild for December.

Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 40s to low 50s Thursday afternoon. Clouds will begin to increase as Portland prepares for its next round of rain.

Rain starts to fall before sunrise in Portland Friday, December 22, 2023

The first few drops of rain will begin to fall early Friday morning with Oregon and Washington’s latest front. This front will help drop temperatures in the valley to the mid 40s by the weekend. It’s fast moving and will only amount to a quarter of an inch of rain for the valley and just over a half inch for the coast.

Rain accumulation expected in western Oregon and Washington with next Pacific Northwest storm Friday

Temperatures will also fall over the Cascades. This will help drop snow elevation levels to nearly 2,000 ft. by Friday evening. Even lower snow temperatures are expected, but that’s when drier weather returns to the region.

Portland will see a dry start to the holiday weekend, but wet weather returns Christmas Eve. Rain showers will work their way back into the area by the time Santa takes to the night sky.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s extended holiday weather outlook

Christmas Day also looks to bring a few light rain showers. Weather models continue to disagree, but are pointing in the direction of rain Monday.

Rainy weather expected to fill the rain gauge in Portland to nearly a half inch on Christmas Day

Snow elevations will likely be lower than in week’s past by Monday, but remains high enough to have zero impacts on the metro area.