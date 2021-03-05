First Friday of March: fog, rain, wind

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rain is slowly moving inland this morning from the coast. In the meantime, where mid and high level clouds have cleared from earlier in the evening, fog dominates. Areas lacking the rain and wind will hold onto fog the longest. Even patchy fog can make it hard to see a car length ahead. Slow down and give lots of space.
Portland should see rain sometime close to 6am, if not soon thereafter. Rain is expected to last most of the day. The Willamette Valley could measure up to a half inch of rain by the end of the day. Heaviest showers will be at the coast with gusty winds from the south. Rain totals could range from 1″ to 1.5″.
High wind warning: south central Oregon coast
URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR
South Central Oregon Coast-Curry County Coast- Including the cities of Bandon, Port Orford, Harbor, and Gold Beach
HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING.
* WHAT…South winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected.
* WHERE…South Central Oregon Coast and Curry County Coast, from Cape Arago south, including Highway 101 from around Bandon south to the California boundary.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds could be especially strong along headlands and exposed areas of Highway 101.https://forecast.weather.gov/wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=pqr&wwa=high%20wind%20warning
Small craft advisory: Columbia River Bar
URGENT – MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Rough bar conditions expected.
– GENERAL SEAS…Seas 12 to 14 ft Friday morning, gradually subsiding to 10 to 12 ft Friday afternoon.
– FIRST EBB…Around 930 am Friday. Seas near 16 ft with breakers likely.
– SECOND EBB…Around 1000 pm Friday. Seas near 15 ft with breakers possible.
– THIRD EBB…Around 1030 am Saturday. Seas near 14 ft with breakers likely.
* WHERE…In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.
* WHEN…Until 1 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.https://marine.weather.gov/showsigwx.php?warnzone=PZZ210&warncounty=marine&firewxzone=&local_place1=11NM%20SE%20Long%20Beach%20WA&product1=Small+Craft+Advisory&lat=46.2304&lon=-123.8439#.YEIlK3dKhE4
