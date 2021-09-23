First full day of fall: Heat builds, cool weather later

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – I guess it’s time to think about getting out to the pumpkin patches or to some of the local farms for fall activities! We have plenty of nice weather for that as we get into our first full day of fall.

We will start the day with morning clouds and average morning temperatures in the 50s. The fall months bring in cool mornings, but the afternoons can range from the 60s to sometimes the lower 80s. We will be right in the middle ground Thursday with a high in the lower to mid-70s.

Those clouds I mentioned will dissipate through the morning, leaving behind a mostly sunny sky. There will be moments of clouds in the afternoon as well, but most will be higher in the sky. You can pick that out in the afternoon Futurecast graphic that you can swipe through in the slideshow below.

We may have a handful of locations that happen to cool below 50 Thursday morning, but that is unlikely in the valley. The coolest temperatures we will drop to is the mid-50s, with Central Oregon and over near Tillamook the two cool spots. It will feel like a mild morning over in Baker City, after having temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s on Tuesday morning. I don’t think we will find any 80-degree temperatures Thursday, but if we do, it will be out near Hermiston.

It’s a great day to find a hike and check out some of the early changing trees across the Tualatin Valley today. Most beaches should stay around the mid to upper 60s. It doesn’t look like we will warm up very much out near the coast.

You can cycle through the graphics below to get a visual idea of the forecast in your neighborhood. I’ll leave you with a bonus graphic of the weather pattern, which is going to give away the forecast for Friday. With a building ridge of high pressure, we are expecting temperatures to grow. This means we are likely to hit a few more 80-degree days before it’s all said and done.