Enjoy the sunny and mild conditions in Portland while they last!

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Above average temperatures and sunny skies return to the Portland area for the first full day of spring Tuesday.

The northern hemisphere welcomed in the spring season at 2:24 p.m. local time Monday, which brought rainy and cooler-than-average temperatures back to the Pacific Northwest. That all changes as skies slowly begin to clear Tuesday morning and afternoon temperatures return to the low 60s.

Warmer-than-average temperatures continue in Portland as below-average conditions return Thursday

Patchy fog will start the day Tuesday along the Willamette Valley. Lower visibility is a possibility as temperatures slowly start to warm.

Lower visibility likely through the mid-morning hours in Portland Tuesday

Patchy fog is short-lived. Not only will warmer temperatures help mix the fog out of the area, but gusty northeasterly winds return.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares the wind gust forecast for Portland Tuesday

Despite northeasterly winds, temperatures will remain nearly five degrees above average Tuesday and continue Wednesday.

Number of days in March seen with 60-degree days or greater from 2013 to 2023

These 60-plus degree days will continue to add to Portland’s track of four days at or above the mild temperature of 60 this year. The average number of days seen at or above 60 is nine days in Portland.

Unfortunately, Portland will struggle to hit that average mark as below-average temperatures and rain return to the region as early as Wednesday night.