PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Farewell October, it’s now time to enjoy the cool and rainy month of November. Portland will carry that identity into the first week as showery conditions kickstart the new month.

The wet and soggy weather of Monday will retire south. However, we will have an area of low pressure to help stir up some more action Tuesday. This is embedded into a trough that is moving over the region in the next few days.

Portland will wake up with passing showers and temperatures in the 40s. We can’t rule out a few broken clouds in the early afternoon. It will not rain from the moment you walk out the house until the moment you return. There is a chance for a passing shower throughout the day. Temperatures won’t warm up much more than the upper 40s.

Cool days continue midweek, with even the potential for morning lows into the 30s by Thursday morning. There will be a dry window on Thursday before another wet system starts to move closer near the end of the week.

Swipe through the slideshow below to track the projected rain in your area.

Have a great day!